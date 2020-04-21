HBO Max Releases First Trailer For The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

One of Sesame Street's most beloved characters is getting his own talk show courtesy of HBO Max, and now you can get your first look at the streaming service's newest show The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo with the debut trailer. The lovable red monster anchors his own talk show complete with guests, a co-host, and a monologue. As you can see in the trailer, Elmo's right-hand ma...well, monster is none other than Cookie Monster, who even gets his own cookie branded desk. They won't be the only Sesame Street residents to show up, however, as you can see The Count, Oscar the Grouch, and Ernie making appearances and interacting with the guests throughout the season, and you can watch the trailer above.

There will be plenty of star power as well throughout the season, as the show will have guests that include John Mulaney, Blake Lively, Jason Sudeikis, The Jonas Brothers, and Batman himself, among others, and you can catch the official description of the show below.

"Knock, Knock! It's everyone's favorite three and a half-year-old red monster, Elmo! The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo is the brand-new talk show transforming late night. Elmo, his sidekick Cookie Monster, and other favorite Sesame Street friends invite the whole family to tune-in together as they interview celebrities and musical guests, explore the latest in pop culture, and play trendy games, all with humor and heart."

HBO Max has rolled out several first looks at its upcoming shows, including Looney Tunes, again showing off the IP power behind HBO Max's lineup. Other big shows coming to the service are every season of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and other content from TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and Adult Swim. They will also have the entire Studio Ghibli library, and that's just a portion of the 10,000 hours of content they say will be part of the package.

That said, HBO Max will also be a bit pricier than the other competitors in the space. HBO Max will be priced at $14.95 a month, which is above Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, and is much higher than Disney+ and Apple TV+. To be fair though, Apple TV+ is also much more limited in content than the other services, so it makes sense that it is only $4.99 a month.

HBO Max launches on May 27th.

Are you excited for Elmo's new talk show? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.