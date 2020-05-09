Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen to Star in Adult Animated Christmas Comedy on HBO Max

✖

HBO Max is set to release later this month with an impressive list of anime titles. On Friday, HBO Max announced that it has ordered an adult animated series titled Santa Inc. from Lionsgate. Santa Inc. will include voice performances by stars Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen. Santa Inc. Showrunner Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill) will write the eight-episode, half-hour series. Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures as part of its multiplatform partnership with Lionsgate. According to the press release, "Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas."

Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation, say, “I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.”

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Anomalisa’s Rosa Tran will also serve as executive producers on the series. Silverman is represented by UTA, Thruline and Ziffren. Rogen is represented by UTA, Principal Talent and Felker Toczek law firm. Rushfield is represented by UTA and Ziffren.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming service launching on May 27th. The service promises to offer "10,000 hours of curated premium content at launch." HBO Max will offer a slate of new original series, plus thrid-party licensed programs and movies, and content from the WarnerMedia library including brands such as Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

HBO Max will be available for free or at a reduced price for current subscribers to AT&T services. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring HBO Max and its incredible content to millions of our customers. Our top wireless, internet and video plans and packages now include your favorite shows and movies, all in one place with HBO Max - at no additional charge,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. “AT&T has long been committed to ensuring our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO Max has something for everyone. It’s yet another step we’re taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.