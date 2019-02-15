‘Arrow,’ ‘The Flash,’ and ‘Riverdale’ Likely to Leave Netflix for Warner Media Streaming Service

Brace yourself, CW fans — another streaming service is on the horizon. According to reports out of WarnerMedia’s TCA winter tour stop earlier today, the shows that The CW licenses to Netflix will likely end up exiting the streaming giant later this Spring.

WarnerMedia creative chief Kevin Reilly was on hand to answer questions about the company’s new streaming platform. That’s where he revealed it’s their intention to keep all of their television shows — including Riverdale and The CW’s Arrowverse shows — on their in-house streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can expect the crown jewels of Warner will ultimately end up on the new service,” Reilly said.

The executive then went on the explain how he’s not planning on sharing those “crown jewels,” like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, or shows on The CW with any competing streaming platforms.

“Sharing destination assets is not a good model,” continued Reilly. “My belief is they should be exclusive to the service.”

According to TVLine, the licensing agreement between Netflix and Warner Brothers for the licensing rights for The CW shows is up this spring, meaning the shows would be pulled off the streaming giant at that time. As of yet, the WarnerMedia platform doesn’t have a name or an expected launch date. In addition to the aforementioned shows, the new platform is also planning on offering access to HBO programs and the entire library of films released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In an industry pioneered by the likes of Netflix and Hulu, content creators have been increasingly investing in their own streaming platforms. The Walt Disney Company is planning on rolling out Disney+ later this year while Warner Brothers’ subsidiary DC Entertainment rolled out DC Universe last year, featuring shows like Doom Patrol and Titans original to the service.

As of this current season, The CW airs original programming on the channel six nights a week, from Supergirl every Sunday to the long-running Supernatural, which airs every Thursday night.

Will be a customer of the new WarnerMedia service? What kind of shows do you hope they eventually develop for the property? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!