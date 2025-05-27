HBO Season Finale Sparks Major Controversy on Social Media

HBO’s The Rehearsal is causing a lot of debate across social media following its jaw dropping finale. Nathan Fielder is one of the most respected comedians on television, largely becoming a mainstream name after his Comedy Central show Nathan For You. Nathan’s shows tend to have a very surreal feeling where what you see appears to be reality, but is so incredibly strange and awkward, you can’t help but wonder if it’s 100% real. Nathan For You walked that line frequently as Nathan helped out small businesses with increasingly absurd ideas to help make them more marketable and appealing, sometimes leading to businesses getting on the news with his ideas.

However, Fielder eventually moved away from that series and started working with HBO on The Rehearsal. The show allows Nathan to use HBO’s massive budgets to create elaborate sets and hire actors that can allow him or others the opportunity to rehearse daunting real-life situations like becoming a dad, handling awkward social interactions, and… being a pilot. In The Rehearsal Season 2, Nathan Fielder’s aim was to pinpoint the main cause of aviation crashes and determined it came down to lack of communication in the cockpit, mainly from a first officer feeling like they didn’t have the power to take control from their captain during dangerous situations.

Did Nathan Fielder Really Fly a 737 Plane in The Rehearsal Season 2 Finale?

It’s a very amusing season, but The Rehearsal Season 2 finale had a big twist: Nathan Fielder has spent the last two years learning how to fly planes. Not just small aircraft, but also major jet airliners like a 737 jet. In the finale, he puts everything he learned to the test and invites over a hundred actors to serve as his passengers while he tries to fly and land a 737 plane. Of course, given Fielder is a comedian who is known for blurring the lines of reality, some have called into question if he really did this. This has caused a lot of back and forth debate across social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, with some even going as far as finding Fielder’s actual pilot’s license.

His pilot’s license is literally public information but for sure man, nothing gets by you!!!!!! https://t.co/heyOfisDRO — ava (@westcoastwinter) May 27, 2025

Fans took it a step further and even found the flight path from the 737 flight, discovering that it took place in February of this year. The plane actually did fly and fans were also able to find the path of the second smaller plane that served as an aerial camera, which captured some shots of Fielder in the cockpit during the 737’s flight. It seems like a lot of effort and money to put a plane of this size in the air just for the purpose of having this record and not having Fielder actually do it himself. Fielder spoke to Vulture about the finale and was asked about his anxiety while flying the plane and he noted that flying is one of the times where he can actually focus.

“The thing I’ve noticed is my mind wanders all the time in life, but when I’m flying, I am hyperfocused, because I know what the stakes are, so I am really present in that moment,” said Fielder. “It’s interesting because it’s not something that I’m like for a large part of my life, so it does do something to you.”

It seems like Nathan Fielder really did fly that plane. We can’t say for certain how much of it is scripted or if those passengers really were onboard for the flight, but it does seem like Nathan Fielder flew a 737 in The Rehearsal Season 2. In fact, according to the show and the aforementioned Vulture interview, he also goes around and transports empty 737 flights to new locations.