The Curse: Showtime Releases the Show's Actual HGTV Pilot

In Showtime's The Curse, Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone star as a husband and wife duo who find themselves forced to combat dark magical forces while filming a home renovation show for the HGTV network. Part of what makes that premise work is the show's show within a show concept and now, Showtime has released the fictional show being made in The Curse, "Flipanthropy" for fans to watch as well. The network recently released the pilot episode for the faux show — and you can check it out in the video below.

What Is The Curse About?

Here is how Showtime describes The Curse: "Whitney and Asher Siegel are a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Espanola, New Mexico. But their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees an opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple finds themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones — all while trying to keep their relationship afloat."

In addition to Fielder and Stone, the series also stars Benny Safdie and features guest stars such as Barked Abdi, Corbin Benson, and Constance Shulman. The series is produced by A24 and co-created and executive produced by Benny Sadie and Nathan fielder, who also serves as a director. Stone produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herring through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Sadie also serves an executive producer.

Has The Rehearsal Been Renewed For Season 2?

The Curse isn't Fielder's only unusual television series. He's also behind HBO's The Rehearsal, a series that sent shockwaves through the television world last year. That series has already been renewed for a second season, getting the go-forward right before its Season 1 finale.

"Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal," Executive Vice President, HBO Programming Amy Gravitt shared in a statement when the renewal was announced. "We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent."

The Curse is currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. The finale is set to air on January 14th.

What do you think about the "pilot" episode of the series from The Curse? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.