HBO's Barry Season 3 Finally Begins Filming

It's been over two years since HBO's Barry wrapped up its second season and ended on a major cliffhanger and now the third season is finally, finally, finally, starting production. The official HBO Twitter account confirmed the news, posting a photo of stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler on the set and writing: "Time for another hit. #BarryHBO is back in production for season 3." Filming on the series was scheduled to begin back in March of last year but was immediately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking in an interview with with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hader (both star and co-creator of the series) revealed that they've already written seasons 3 and 4 in their time off.

“Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting,” Hader said earlier this year. “The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3 and we were ready to go and then it all got shut down, so we actually wrote, Season 3 is completely written and ready to go and then during this time we actually went and wrote Season 4, so we have both of those kind of done, so we're just waiting until we can start shooting again."

As viewers may recall, SPOILERS!, the second season of the show concluded with Winkler's Gene Cousineau remembering a key detail about the death of his girlfriend, Paula Newsome's Detective Janice Moss, that it was revealed to him by Stephen Root's Fuches that Barry was responsible for her death. In the same interview with Meyers, Hader revealed that when they wrote this cliffhanger they didn't have a resolution in mind.

"That's kind of what we do at the end of every season," Hader said. "You know at the end of season 1 we had written ourselves this kind of cliffhanger and then...yeah, you do it again and then, you know Alec Berg and I created the show, we were talking about this last night. It's a bit like having a recurring character on Saturday Night Live, like we were just talking about Stefon. You kind of do the first time you go out and it's like the first season where you're like 'oh that was fun, seemed like they liked it' you know. And then the second time you have a little pressure and you're getting recognition, and then by the third time you're doing it...the more I did Stefon or we did the Californians it just got more tense, you know, more pressure on you to do new moves or whatever, and on Barry I can't just rely on John Mulaney to make me laugh."

Barry also stars, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, and Anthony Carrigan, and you can find the official description below. The first two seasons of the series are now streaming on HBO Max.