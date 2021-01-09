Bill Hader Says Barry Season 3 And 4 Already Written

✖

Fans of Bill Hader's HBO series Barry got one heck of a cliffhanger in season 2, and while they will have to wait and bit longer to see how that is resolved in season 3, the good news is that the team already has season 3 planned out. Even better news is that in a recent interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers Hader revealed that they've used the halt in production to also write season 4, so whenever production resumes they could theoretically shoot both seasons back to back, shortening the time between seasons. Hader revealed they were just a week away from shooting when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, but they used the time to get a head start on season 4 (via Collider).

“Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting,” Hader said. “The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3 and we were ready to go and then it all got shut down, so we actually wrote, Season 3 is completely written and ready to go and then during this time we actually went and wrote Season 4, so we have both of those kind of done, so we're just waiting until we can start shooting again."

Meyers also asked about that cliffhanger in season 2 and if they had a plan to get out of it, and they really didn't heading into season 3.

"That's kind of what we do at the end of every season," Hader said. "You know at the end of season 1 we had written ourselves this kind of cliffhanger and then...yeah, you do it again and then, you know Alec Berg and I created the show, we were talking about this last night. It's a bit like having a recurring character on Saturday Night Live, like we were just talking about Stefon. You kind of do the first time you go out and it's like the first season where you're like 'oh that was fun, seemed like they liked it' you know. And then the second time you have a little pressure and you're getting recognition, and then by the third time you're doing it...the more I did Stefon or we did the Californians it just got more tense, you know, more pressure on you to do new moves or whatever, and on Barry I can't just rely on John Mulaney to make me laugh."

"So yeah, it is very very hard and we ended on a classic cliffhanger and first day in the writer's room it was like everyone goes 'what happens' and I was like "I have no idea. Really, really screwed ourselves here.' And still saying it. We're still trying to figure it out."

Barry stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, and Anthony Carrigan, and you can find the official description below.

"Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor. Barry follows his “mark” into an acting class and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. He wants to start a new life as an actor, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away —can he find a way to balance both worlds?"

Barry Season 3 has no release date yet.