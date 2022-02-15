HBO’s Barry Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

It’s been almost three years since the last episode of HBO’s Barry was released and the premium cable network has announced today that season three of the Bill Hader-starring series will arrive this spring. HBO has confirmed that the premiere episode of the new season will debut on Sunday, April 24 at 10 PM. The first two seasons of Barry garnered thirty Primetime Emmy nominations and won six including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for co-star Henry Winkler. The pair will be back in the new season alongside Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan.

HBO’s official description for the new season of Barry reads as follows: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

The reason for Barry’s longstanding delay on HBO is…as you can guess, from COVID-19. There’s been a slight good thing to come out of the delay though as the creators were able to write season three and season four in their entirety while they waited to start shooting again.

“Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting,” Hader revealed to Seth Meyers last year. “The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3 and we were ready to go and then it all got shut down, so we actually wrote, Season 3 is completely written and ready to go and then during this time we actually went and wrote Season 4, so we have both of those kind of done”

Other cast members confirmed to appeared in Barry season three are Sarah Burns (HBO’s “Enlightened”) as Detective Mae Dunn, plus D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) as Natalie Greer and Michael Irby (HBO’s “True Detective”; Mayans M.C.) as Cristobal. Season three of Barry was created, written and directed by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; executive produced by Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino. Additional season three writers include: Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff.