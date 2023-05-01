HBO's Barry Season 4 Stuns With Major Twist

Spoilers for HBO's Barry season 4 follow! The fourth and final season of Barry started with the title character in jail, but wasted no time breaking him out. Episode 3 of the show saw Barry escape from jail when a failed assassination attempt goes wrong. This week's episode of the series focused primarily on everyone else that was in Barry's circle on the outside, showing us what they do when they find out that Barry has escaped. For Gene Cousineau he takes this as a sign to skip town and hideout, for Sally Reed however it seems to be the furthest thing from her mind.

Last week's episode when Sally was teaching acting class introduced us to Ellyn Jameson as Kristen, a model who booked a major role in a movie and who needs her help acting. Sally spends most of the episode helping her, only to find out much later that Barry has escaped and her life could be in danger. She brushes it off after learning this, only to go home and be confronted with a very scary black hallway in her home. In that moment she calls out, "Barry?," and after not appearing for the entire episode, Bill Hader's character walks into frame out of the shadows. When confronted with each other, and pondering where her career is headed, Sally sits for a beat and then agrees to help Barry get out of town. Then the big twist happens.

The episode then cuts to black and after a moment fades back up, revealing two young kids in the plains of a rural area having an argument. We don't know who these two are, they seem to be about 9 or 10 years old, but what they're arguing about is that one of them has never heard about the video game series Call of Duty. He walks home dejected after being told to return by the other boy's dad. As the boy enters the house and walks to his room, he walks past his parents and we see who they are, Barry and Sally. Barry stands up and says, "I'll go talk to him."

That's right, with just four episodes left in the entire series, HBO's Barry season 4 just jumped ahead in time by a HUGE degree. It's unclear how long exactly it has been, but it's been at least eight, nine, or ten years since the events of the first three episodes of the season. Where will things head? Your guess is as good as ours considering the status of these two characters in the larger world.

Barry airs Sundays at 10 PM both on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.