HBO's Barry Season 4 Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The fourth and final season of HBO's hit series Barry premieres this weekend on the premium cable network. Co-created by and starring Bill Hader, the Primetime Emmy-winning series has returned once again to critical acclaim. Barry's three previous seasons have arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with either a 100% approval rating or a near-perfect score. Now the reviews for Barry season four have arrived on the review aggreaator and once again the series has debuted with universal acclaim. As of this writing, with 13 reviews submitted, HBO's Barry Season 4 again has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rolling Stone had high praise for the final season of Barry, writing that, "The series has felt wholly original from the jump, even as it's evolved from Hollywood satire into something much darker and deeper." IndieWire noted the many changes in style and tone the series has made, writing: "It's more than a Hollywood satire, an antihero's journey, or a morality play crossed with a comedy of errors. It's Barry, and no matter how dark things get, I'll miss it when it's gone." Finally Paste Magazine indicated the show is firing on all cylanders, specifically there what people expect, adding: "Barry's final season leans further than ever before into the foundations laid by the one before it: the comedy is tar black; there are no people, only raw nerves in human form; an ego death features on average once or twice per episode."

No critical consensus for the show has been released just yet, but all three of Barry's previous seasons have managed to earn a "Certified Fresh" distinction. Barry has not only been a critical darling since it premiered but also a major awards player. Bill Hader and Henry Winkler previously won the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. Hader would go on to win the award again for the show's second season and earn a nomination in the category for season three. Barry has also been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for all three of its previous seasons.

(Photo: HBO / Rotten Tomatoes)

The final season will once again feature Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom). Over the course of the series, the various characters have seen their allegiances shift in a number of ways, with audiences sure to stay on their toes about how the narrative will resolve itself.

Barry Season 4 premieres on April 16th.

(Cover photo by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)