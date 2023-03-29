Barry Season 4 Gets Full Trailer

The release of the first teaser for Season 4 of HBO's Barry confirmed that the upcoming season would be its last, with an all-new trailer for the upcoming episodes offering more insight into what audiences can expect in this final season. After the many deaths that Bill Hader's Barry has caused over the years, his crimes have finally caught up with him and see him getting incarcerated, but we shouldn't expect this to be the end of his journey, with this new trailer hinting at what other adventures are in store for him and the rest of the compelling characters in the show. Barry Season 4 premieres on HBO on April 16th.

The official HBO Max Twitter account shared the trailer, noting that Barry was ready for his "breakout" role.

The final season will once again feature Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom). Over the course of the series, the various characters have seen their allegiances shift in a number of ways, with audiences sure to stay on their toes about how the narrative will resolve itself.

Hader previously recalled why he felt it was time for the series to come to an end.

"It was very much in the writing and the storytelling. I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, 'Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended,'" Hader revealed to Variety about ending the series. "But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry -- and there's so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards."

He continued, "You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we're going forward, it ends in Season 4."

The filmmaker also noted how the development of Seasons 3 and 4 felt more like one extended season as opposed to different chapters in the character's life.

"So [Seasons] 3 and 4 to us felt like one big season -- those 16 episodes were all kind of conceived together. And then, like I said, there's something that happens in 4 that is kind of strange, though thematically it makes a lot of sense," Hader pointed out. "It's fun. It was a lot of fun, but it was also incredibly bittersweet. The last two episodes, while we were shooting, were not fun. It was very sad."

