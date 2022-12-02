Heartstopper Wraps Season 2 Filming For Netflix

Heartstopper has finished production ahead of Season 2. The news comes straight from Netflix's social media accounts where they have the stars posing with a clapboard. Tons of fans have been celebrating the news this morning as they eagerly await the next installment of the beloved series. It feels like just yesterday that the series was topping the company's charts and fanart was everywhere. Now, creator Alice Oseman has to follow-up the juggernaut with more. Judging by the response to Season 1, that shouldn't be too hard. Social media also shows how popular these characters are and will become with more entries in the series. Young Adult stories have become a backbone for the entire entertainment industry, and Netflix literally struck gold with Heartstopper. Check out the post celebrating the milestone down below!

Yasmin Finney, one of the stars of this series, spoke to Teen Vogue about the series earlier this year. Like a lot of young people, she feels like it would have been amazing to have this show in her life growing up. "You know, what I always think to myself when I watch Heartstopper, is I wish I had this when I was growing up, because I didn't," Yasmin began. "I didn't have anything to look up to, I didn't have anyone to look up to. And for a very long time, I felt helpless. And I felt unheard and invisible. And Heartstopper has just completely flipped that and I wish I had Heartstopper when I was growing up."

"Because I could see myself represented. And that's what literally everybody is messaging me, saying thank you so much for being that representation that the U.K. has so dearly needed for so long," she continued. "It gives me butterflies and goosebumps every time I think about what has happened and what I've done and the work that Heartstopper, and the message Heartstopper, brings to the world. It's amazing."

Netflix has an official description for the breakout hit as you prepare for Season 2: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

