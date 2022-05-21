Heartstopper Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Netflix Renewal News

Netflix has developed a number of hit series over the years, and it's safe to say that Heartstopper has now joined that list. The series, which is based on Alice Oseman's beloved webcomic of the same name, has been met with critical and fan acclaim since it premiered on the streaming service late last month. Apparently, Netflix decided that Heartstopper is definitely sticking around, announcing on Friday that the series has been renewed for both a second and third season. Given the hype that has surrounded the series even from when it was initially greenlit, it was safe to assume that fans would have emotional reactions to the news of more seasons — and they definitely did, taking to Twitter to share their delight.

In Heartstopper, Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves. The series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman.

