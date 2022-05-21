Heartstopper Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Netflix Renewal News
Netflix has developed a number of hit series over the years, and it's safe to say that Heartstopper has now joined that list. The series, which is based on Alice Oseman's beloved webcomic of the same name, has been met with critical and fan acclaim since it premiered on the streaming service late last month. Apparently, Netflix decided that Heartstopper is definitely sticking around, announcing on Friday that the series has been renewed for both a second and third season. Given the hype that has surrounded the series even from when it was initially greenlit, it was safe to assume that fans would have emotional reactions to the news of more seasons — and they definitely did, taking to Twitter to share their delight.
In Heartstopper, Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves. The series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman.
Emotions
HEARTSTOPPER heartstopper— mils ✩˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) May 20, 2022
SEASON TWO season two… pic.twitter.com/ck0fVOULrX
Deserved
DESERVINGLY SO AAAAAAAA WE DID IT JOE THE GAYS ARE WINNING THIS ONE SO HARD 2 MORE SEASONS OF HEARTSTOPPER AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/EVCwXrhrUZ— margaux 🍂 (@poIaroidfiIms) May 20, 2022
Gay Rights
riverdale being cancelled and heartstopper being renewed is gay rights actually— oliver 🍂 (@charlies__stars) May 20, 2022
Dedication
me getting arrested after pretending to be a tree at the set of heartstopper season 2pic.twitter.com/VeInXAtMgI— dani 🍂 (@hrtspoet) May 20, 2022
An Absolute Win
“in 2023 we’ll have flying cars” no we wont lol BUT we will have season 2 of heartstopper so that’s a win in my book.— wy loves lily 🍂 (@sapelodeon) May 20, 2022
Best Day
i don’t wanna be dramatic but i think heartstopper getting renewed for 2 more seasons makes today the best day of my life— lea (TODAY)🍂!! (@NICKNELSONCLUB) May 20, 2022
Glow-Up
the way just over a month ago we had just barely gotten the trailer that we had been waiting months for, and now a month after airing heartstopper gets renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS— jas 🍂 (@charliesbeanie) May 20, 2022
Next Grey's Anatomy
i personally think heartstopper should become the next grey’s anatomy and have like 20 seasons but that’s just me— max 🍂 REAGH DAY!! (@imogenscrush) May 20, 2022
Not Stable
everyone after learning there’s two more seasons of heartstopper pic.twitter.com/73N2SN3xdp— Jaydon 🍂 (@AmericanAsian_) May 20, 2022
Oh My God
no like are we all grasping this like are we all realizing and dealing with the fact that we’re getting 2 more heartstopper seasons like we’re (probably) getting 16 more episodes of these silly little characters and their silly little stories oh my god— kit 🍂 (@nickdarcys) May 20, 2022