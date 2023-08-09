Virgin River Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix

Virgin River Season 5 will be split into two parts, with the majority of new episodes arriving on September 7th.

The fifth season of Virgin River is almost here! Netflix's hit romantic dramedy has proven to be one of the streamer's most popular shows over the course of its first four seasons, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Season 5. It was previously announced that the new installment would be broken into two parts, with most of the episodes arriving on September 7th, followed by a couple of holiday-themed episodes later in the year. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first look at what's to come when that first batch of new episodes arrives.

Netflix has released the full trailer for Virgin River Season 5 Part 1, showing everyone what Melinda, Jack, and the rest of the town are up to this coming season. You can watch the complete trailer in the video below!

Virgin River Season 5

"What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for," executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum last year, when the new season was in production. Of course, those questions include the truth about the father of Charmaine's twins, Hope's recovery, Doc's diagnosis, and many others, many of which will be addressed head-on in the new season.

Season 5 of Virgin River will also include some new characters. Not much is known about the new additions, except that one of them will be played by Battlestar Galactica's Kandyse McClure.

"There's some new characters coming to Virgin River this season that will mix things up a bit," said writer and executive producer Richard Keith.

Is Virgin River Returning for Season 6?

There's little concern for the future of Virgin River, as Netflix has already ordered more episodes of the popular series. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Virgin River had been renewed for Season 6.

"I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," Netflix's Head Of Drama, Development Jinny Howe told Deadline last year. "As long as the audience asks for it and shows up – and I think we see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well – it feels like based on what we're seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

Are you looking forward to the return of Virgin River this fall? Let us know in the comments!