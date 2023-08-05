Heartstopper Creator Addresses Kit Connor's Personal Similarities to Nick

Heartstopper star Kit Connor's personal story is very similar to his character Nick. Series creator Alice Oseman says that the likeness is very coincidental. The scribe talked to EW about Season 2 of the Netflix mega-hit that's streaming on the platform now. Heartstopper's second season features Nick feeling pressure to come out. Connor actually had some similar pressure from fans and social media after Season 1. Seeing as how the books existed a long time ago, this wasn't a case of art being influenced by life. Instead, Oseman argues it's a common thing that some queer youth would feel in the same situation.

"It was pure coincidence, because Nick's story existed in the comics long before I wrote it again for the show. But Heartstopper is about balancing the light with the dark, and I think that becomes particularly clear in season 2," Oseman said.

"We've still got these joyful, beautiful Heartstopper moments, but all the characters are dealing with their own issues, as well," she added. "For Nick, that is feeling like he can't quite come out or he doesn't know when to do it, how to do it, who to do it to. It's a really relatable experience I think a lot of people go through, particularly young queer people."

Heartstopper Crushing It On Rotten Tomatoes

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, fans and critics are making their presence felt. Heartstopper posted an amazing 97% freshness rating after debuting earlier this week. When the show hit Netflix, the fandom grew like wildfire. People really just loved the story of Charlie and Nick. Now, with a whole different season to sink their teeth into, they're supporting the show even more.

"It's a beautiful thing and really one of the great surprises of the reactions to the show, and it's really a very nice surprise that anyone watches it," Kit Connor explained to TVInsider when asked about Heartstopper's success. "It's been really lovely to see the reaction from some of the slightly older fans of the show because there's something really beautiful in that reaction — it's a real sense of joy and pride that young queer people are able to live that kind of life."

Heartstopper's Creator Reflects On Fan Support

As Netflix continues to promote the show, Heartstopper fans are doing everything in their power to promote it themselves. All the speculation around Season 2 has been humorous for Oseman. She and Patrick Walters spoke to TUDUM about how they approach the fandom for this show and the book series. At the end of the day, Heartstopper presents a nice break from the horrors of modern life for a lot of folks.

"I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship," Oseman explained

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," executive producer Patrick Walters chimed-in. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

Have you had the chance to dive into Heartstopper Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!