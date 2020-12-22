Halt and Catch Fire's Christopher Cantwell Wants to Adapt Marvel's Hellcat

✖

An unprecedented number of Marvel Comics characters are headed into live-action in the near future, with a slew of movies and Disney+ TV shows set to arrive in the coming years. Despite that, there are a large number of characters that fans want to see properly adapted into some capacity -- and it looks like Halt and Catch Fire and Paper Girls showrunner and Doctor Doom and Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell has a very specific one in mind. On Monday, Cantwell tweeted that he would be willing to work on a new live-action adaptation surrounding Patsy Walker/Hellcat, either through writing a trilogy of films and collaborating with a female director or showrunning "seven seasons of the series with a writers room full of diverse women perspectives". He also added that including Patsy's high school days could make the idea "the new Buffy".

YES I WILL WRITE THE TRILOGY OF HELLCAT FILMS AND COLLABORATE W/ A WOMAN DIRECTOR OR SHOWRUN SEVEN SEASONS OF THE SERIES WITH A WRITERS ROOM FULL OF DIVERSE WOMEN PERSPECTIVES Seriously, incorporating the high school aspect at first could make this the new Buffy. cc: @Marvel pic.twitter.com/vtgBxw8KgA — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) December 21, 2020

Fans don't have to look far to see what Cantwell's take on Hellcat could be like, as she is playing a major role in his current Iron Man series. But even then, the idea of him working on a solo Hellcat adaptation would definitely be promising in its own right, especially given how he handles nostalgia and various genres in his larger body of work.

Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe did technically get an incarnation of Hellcat, when Rachael Taylor portrayed the character across three seasons of Marvel's Jessica Jones. But given the current ambiguity regarding whether or not the Marvel Netflix shows are technically canonical anymore, there certainly would be room to introduce a new Hellcat if the franchise really wanted to.

“I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger," Cantwell said when his Iron Man run was first announced. "Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man? Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe.”

