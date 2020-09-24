Helstrom Has Its Own Hashtag, Releases First Poster

✖

On the heels of today's trailer for Helstrom, Hulu's upcoming Marvel adaptation starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, the streaming service has released a new piece of key art for the series, as well as a hashtag (it's simply #Helstrom, which shouldn't be hard to remember), intended for fans to use to keep the show in the public eye. Though originally announced alongside Marvel's Ghost Rider (since cancelled due to creative differences) and as Marvel's Helstrom, ComicBook.com has learned the "Marvel's" part of the title has been dropped from the series. Furthermore, Disney wants to distance the Marvel brand from the series due to the horror-based content within the series, which would have been difficult before as you can see from the trailer.

It should be noted the branding decision isn't one related to the quality of content, but rather the content itself — some of which may be disturbing to viewers that stumble upon the show while looking for something in the tone of what Marvel Studios releases for theaters. This push away from the content might signal to some that Helstrom is a trainwreck and Marvel doesn't want to be associated with it, but Hulu content chief Craig Erwich praised the series at the streamer's TCA stop earlier this year.

"I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it," Erwich said at the time. "It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

The official synopsis for Helstrom reads: "Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity - each with their attitude and skills."

Helstrom will have a 10-episode first season on Hulu. Austen is joined by Sydney Lemmon as his Helstrom sister Ana, while Elizabeth Marvel plays their mother, Victoria. In addition, the trailer shows Robert Wisdom as the mysterious Caretaker; Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti; June Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings; and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. The series was created for TV and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

The show will debut on Hulu during the most appropriate month of the year, October, premiering as a part of Hulu's 'Huluween' programming block, arriving on the streaming platform on October 16th.