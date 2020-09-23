Helstrom Trailer Confirms Classic Comics Look

✖

Earlier today came the full official trailer for Hulu Original series Helstrom (with nary a mention of Marvel in sight). Beyond offering a fresh look at what fans can expect from this adaptation of the comic character was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment that shows how close the producers are sticking to the source material. Seen briefly at the 1:21 mark in the new trailer and again at the 2:03 mark is Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom with the character's trademark pentagram-shaped scar. The scar is where the character draws his power in the comics, tapping into his demonic Darksould which allows him super-human abilities. Peep its inclusion in the trailer below.

Though originally announced alongside Marvel's Ghost Rider (since cancelled due to vcreative differences) and as Marvel's Helstrom, ComicBook.com has learned the "Marvel's" part of the title has been dropped from the series. Furthermore, Disney wants to distance the Marvel brand from the series due to the horror-based content within the series, which would have been difficult before as you can see from the trailer. It should be noted the branding decision isn't one related to the quality of content, but rather the content itself — some of which may be disturbing to viewers that stumble upon the show while looking for something in the tone of what Marvel Studios releases for theaters.

This push away from the content might signal to some that Helstrom is a trainwreck and Marvel doesn't want to be associated with it, but Hulu content chief Craig Erwich praised the spooky show at the streamer's TCA stop earlier this year.

"I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it," Erwich said at the time. "It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

The official synopsis for Helstrom reads: "Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity - each with their attitude and skills."

Helstrom will have a 10-episode first season on Hulu. Austen is joined by Sydney Lemmon as his Helstrom sister Ana, while Elizabeth Marvel plays their mother, Victoria. In addition, the trailer shows Robert Wisdom as the mysterious Caretaker; Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti; June Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings; and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. The series was created for TV and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

The show will debut on Hulu during the most appropriate month of the year, October, premiering as a part of Hulu's 'Huluween' programming block, arriving on the streaming platform on October 16th.