Marvel's Helstrom Full Trailer Released By Hulu

Marvel's Helstrom full trailer has been released by Hulu, giving as a much more extensive look at what the horror-themed Marvel TV series will be all about. The most notable thing about the full trailer is just how striking the imagery and style of the series will be. We new from Helstrom's official images that style was going to be a major factor in the production of the series, and that Gothic horror vibe is all over this new footage. We also get a nice summary of the various characters and factions that will be colliding in this first arc of the series.

Watch the full Helstrom trailer above and get the breakdown below!

Synopsis: "Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity - each with their attitude and skills."

Helstrom will have a 10-episode first season on Hulu. The series stars Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the Helstrom siblings Daimon and Ana (respectively), while Elizabeth Marvel plays their mother, Victoria. In addition, the trailer shows Robert Wisdom as the mysterious Caretaker; Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti; June Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings; and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. The series was created for TV and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. If you want to see more of the main cast, check out these Helstrom official photos that are captioned with character/actor names.

The series is clearly playing up the mystery of the Helstrom children's true lineage, and the clearly demonic supernatural powers they exhibit. MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW: In Marvel Comics, the Helstrom family twist is that Daimon and Ana's father wasn't just a serial killer - he's a demon/devil. Learning that truth (and her husband's cruel influence) is what drove Victoria insane, while Daimon and Ana grow up to discover they both have demonic powers of their own. However, in the comics, Daimon and Ana have very different upbringings: Daimon is raised in the care of religious institutions, while Ana is raised in a demonic realm by her father. It will be interesting to see if the show keeps with that storyline, as the basis for the Helstrom sibling rivalry.

Helstrom premieres on Hulu on October 16th.