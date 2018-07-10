‘Hercules’ Actor Kevin Sorbo Says He Has No Regrets for Speaking up About Politics

After fighting gods and monsters from Greek myths on the old TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, actor Kevin Sorbo has since turned his attention toward politics in the United States.

The ’90s star has earned supporters and detractors as a vocal proponent of conservative issues, but he does not regret speaking out on the issues he finds important. While speaking on the I Could Never Be podcast, Sorbo opened up about the public’s reactions to his opinions.

“I don’t regret finally opening my mouth cause I got tired of it, but I never hid the fact that I was a conservative or hid the fact that I was a Christian from anybody,” said Sorbo. “And I’m probably a bad Christian. I don’t go out and preach to people. I don’t sit there and recite the bible verses. I just, I have my belief and my way…You cannot win with anybody.”

Despite being vocal about some views that could anger fans, Sorbo has still appeared on popular series in recent years.

The actor most recently had a guest stint on the second season of the popular The CW series Supergirl. Sorbo appeared as Mon El’s father Lar Gand, alongside DC TV alumni Terri Hatcher who played his wife Rhea.

Lar Gand was quickly eliminated by Rhea, who was revealed to be the major villain in Supergirl Season 2. While their time on the series was short, Sorbo and Hatcher did inject a jolt of ’90s sensibilities into the series. Hatcher starred as Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Ever since is short run on Supergirl concluded, Sorbo has continued to work in various direct-to-market B-movies and webseries that tend to feature both conservative and Christian values.

It remains to be seen if Sorbo will get another crack at a mainstream series such as Supergirl once again.