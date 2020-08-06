Zoe Kravitz Speaks Out On High Fidelity Cancellation

Following the news that Hulu wasn't renewing their take on High Fidelity for a second season, star Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram to share her love of not just the series' cast and crew, but also her love of the fans who connected so strongly with the adaptation. The series was based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name, which had previously been adapted into a live-action film starring John Cusack. No reason was given for the cancellation, with the series having debuted on the streaming service earlier this year, though with the coronavirus pandemic seeing audiences binge-watch a number of series in subsequent months, High Fidelity seemed largely overlooked when it came to streaming originals that fans were discussing on social media.

"I wanna give a shout out to my [High Fidelity] family," the actress shared in a post on Instagram with behind-the-scenes shots of the series. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved, and supported us."

High Fidelity follows Rob [Kravitz], a diehard music fan and the owner of Championship Vinyl in Crown Heights, Brooklyn who has struggled with a lifetime of failed relationships. After a series of events, Rob decides to take a trip down memory lane and revisit her top five failed relationships, in hopes of figuring out what to learn from them.

The series also stars Jake Lacy as Clyde, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, David H. Holmes as Simon, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Mac, Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks, and Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks. Guest stars in Season 1 included Parker Posey, Debbie Harry, Jack Antonoff, Ivanna Sakhno, Justin Silver, and Thomas Doherty.

Making the cancellation all the more disappointing is that, despite not dominating audiences, it earned strong reviews from critics, as it sits at 86% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series was originally being developed for Disney+ before transitioning over to Hulu for its "adult themes," so while the series' future doesn't look promising, we can't entirely rule out the program moving to a different home.

The first season of High Fidelity is now streaming on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.