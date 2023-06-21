High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to End With Season 4

Much like the real high school experience, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is ending after four seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's fourth season will debut in August and mark the last outing for the newest generation of Wildcats. A new trailer for the fourth season was released today, and it teases "the final season is just getting started."

"This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids," showrunner Tim Federle said in a statement. "I can't wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow." He added in an Instagram post, "This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series, we 'don't not love you.'" You can check out the post below:

"It's now or never! 🌟 The final season of #HSMTMTS is streaming August 9 on #DisneyPlus," Disney+ captioned the trailer on YouTube. You can watch the video below:

What Is Season 4 Of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series About?

You can read a description of the upcoming season here: "After spending season three at theater camp, the East High Wildcats return to school for their senior year in the final season. They're prepping a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, but those plans are upended when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. (The movie exists only within the world of show, however.)"

Original High School Musical cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh are set to return as themselves as "they get back into character for the movie-within-the-show, while the high school students will play featured extras." Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Liamani Segura will star in season four. The cast also features recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint along with Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles, and Saylor Bell Curda. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns to Disney+ on August 9th.

Are you excited about the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Are you bummed that the show is ending? Tell us in the comments!