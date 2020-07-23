His Dark Materials Reveals First Photos for Season 2

HBO has released a set of first-look images for His Dark Materials season 2, to go along with the new season 2 Comic-Con trailer. The photos feature series stars Dafne Keen (Lyra Belacqua), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), and Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), along with cast members like Andrew Scott and Simone Kirby. The season 2 trailer shows Lyra and Will each trying to make their way through the multiverse, after the big season 1 finale where Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) killed Roger and opened a portal into the multiverse, with Lyra stepping into the portal, and will finding his own way into the multiverse.

As you can see in the trailer above and the photos below, season 2 is going to quickly widen the scope (and thrills) of the His Dark Materials series, as Lyra and Will's paths collide, and all the forces after them pick up the pursuit.

Season 1 of His Dark Materials is currently available on HBO and HBO Max. Season 2 is set to debut sometime this fall.