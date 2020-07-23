Comic-Con 2020: His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Released

Comic-Con@Home is officially underway, and the digital event is offering fans with a slew of conversations and reveals tied to movies, TV, comics, and beyond. On Thursday, this included the hit HBO and BBC series His Dark Materials, the cast and crew of which united to tease the upcoming second season. On top of that, the series debuted its first official trailer for Season 2, which you can check out above. The trailer offers the very first glimpse at the mysterious city of Cittàgaze as well as footage of new season 2 cast members Andrew Scott (“John Parry”), Jade Anouka (“Ruta Skadi”), and Simone Kirby (“Dr. Mary Malone”).

In the second season of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

"There was pressure, obviously, because as you said, she is such a role model to many girls and just people who've read the books in general, around the world," Keen told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "She's a proper hero, so it was quite nerve wracking, taking on this massive role, this massive hero of literature. But, what I said to myself before I did it was, 'I'm just going to try to do my best job. Talk to Philip, talk to Jack, talk to Jane, make sure we're doing the best we can. And beyond that, I can't do much more.'"

What do you think of the first trailer for His Dark Materials Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 1 of His Dark Materials is currently available on HBO and HBO Max. Season 2 is set to debut sometime this fall.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.