Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 Gets Trailer and Poster

The history of horror exceeds more than just one season of a TV series, with a new season of Eli Roth's History of Horror diving even deeper into all corners of the genre, which has just released the above teaser. Much like the first season of the series, the new season aims to tackle a variety of corners of horror, with each episode exploring specific categories of terrifying tales. Additionally, the second season will bring together even more of horror's most prolific visionaries to provide unique insight into frightening fables. Check out the above teaser and below new poster ahead of the Season Two premiere of Eli Roth's History of Horror on Sunday, October 10th at 10 p.m. ET.

Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

“I’m so thrilled to be continuing this historic series with AMC,” Roth shared in a statement when Season Two was announced. “In Season One, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light….we look forward to going even deeper in Season Two, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all-time and adding more and more films to the canon. AMC is the perfect network to partner with on a passion project like this and we can’t wait to get started.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror, premiering on AMC on Sunday, October 10th at 10 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!