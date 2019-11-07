Eli Roth’s History of Horror Renewed for Season 2

Last year saw the debut of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, which dove deep into a number of genres to chronicle their evolution, but with plenty more realms to cover, the series is getting a second season on AMC. Deadline confirms that the next season will consist of six episodes, chronicling “magic-wielding witches, misshapen monsters, and infamously evil youngsters.” It’s unclear when the series will be produced or when we can expect it to debut, with the previous season having aired during the Halloween season on AMC. Season One of Eli Roth‘s History of Horror is currently available to stream on Shudder.

“I’m so thrilled to be continuing this historic series with AMC,” Roth shared in a statement. “In Season One, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light….we look forward to going even deeper in Season Two, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all-time and adding more and more films to the canon. AMC is the perfect network to partner with on a passion project like this and we can’t wait to get started.”

The first season saw interviews with Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. The second season will likely recruit some of these familiar faces, while also introducing all-new masters of horror to talk about the respective topics.

Another notable guest in the series was Stephen King, which Roth claimed was one of his first extended conversations with the horror icon.

“It was my first time really sitting down and talking with him,” Roth previously shared with ComicBook.com. “It was one of the most fun, thrilling conversations of my life and it’s pretty awesome there was a camera crew to capture it and all the stories he shared with me and we got to share with everyone.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world of horror who hasn’t been impacted by King in some way, though King himself is more reluctant to hand out praise to all genre efforts. However, of Roth’s cannibal film The Green Inferno, King previously claimed on Twitter, “The Green Inferno is like a glorious throwback to the drive-in movies of my youth: bloody, gripping, hard to watch, but you can’t look away.”

“I shook his hand at a premiere once and he [was] so generous to give me that incredible quote for Green Inferno,” the filmmaker gushed. “He’s very, very kind about me whenever he’s asked about me and I just love him so much.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror.

