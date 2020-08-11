Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 1 Coming to Blu-ray

(Photo: AMC)

A recent announcement from AMC confirmed that the second season of Eli Roth's History of Horror would be coming to the network beginning in October, with news also being released that the first season of the program would be coming to Blu-ray and DVD in October. The first season of the series is currently available on the AMC-owned streaming service Shudder, but in case you don't have a subscription or still prefer physical media, this home video release has got you covered. Grab Season One of Eli Roth's History of Horror on Blu-ray and DVD on October 6th and tune in to the Season Two premiere on October 10th at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

Featuring A-list storytellers like Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more, Eli Roth’s History of Horror brings together the masters of horror – icons and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. Each one-hour episode takes viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society, as well as why loyal fans remain addicted to fear.

Each episode dissected various subgenres within the world of horror, covering zombies, slashers, demons, ghosts, killer creatures, and vampires.

Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

