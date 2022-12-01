"Horrifying" New Netflix Series Rockets Through the Top 10

Netflix has released the new season of their anthology true crime series "Crime Scene" and less than one day after the show returned it has rocketed to the top of the charts. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields premiered just yesterday on the streamer and is already the #2 series on the Top 10 TV shows on the entire platform. Called "horrifying" and "horrendous" by some viewers, the series showcases a specific road in Texas that has been the resting place for several young women and the poor job being done by police in trying to solve it. One user recommended the series only for people that wanted a good idea "of how absolutely f-cking abysmal Texas law enforcement and their backwards-a-s excuse of a 'legal system' is."

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, the new season of the series is directed by Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Jessica Dimmock. The season investigates a region with a dark pattern of girls who have disappeared and turned up dead. Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road – the patch of land that earned its name after the bodies of three young women were discovered there in the 1980s and a fourth in 1991. Their murders remain unsolved, but one grieving father refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter's killer, while the search and recovery organization he founded supports other local families facing similar tragedies. Check out the full Top 10 TV shows on Netflix below