Wednesday Dethrones Stranger Things 4 to Set Netflix Record

One could have assumed that Netflix's Wednesday was going to be a hit, but not one that would challenge its biggest English TV Series. According to the latest weekly metrics from the streamer, Wednesday was watched over 341.23 million hours in its first five days of release, giving it the biggest week ever for an English-language TV series on the platform. By comparison, Strange Things season 4 nearly matched this on two different occasions with the first batch of episodes debuting to a 335 million hour week and Vol. 2 debuting to 301 million hours. Netflix's other major hit this year DAHMER never quite crossed 300 million in one week but got very close, topping out at 299 million in one week.

The success of Wednesday can no doubt be attributed to the talent involved, featuring Tim burton behind the camera and rising star Jenna Ortega as the lead of The Addams Family reboot. Based on previous metrics and our own formula for figuring out the numbers for Netflix shows, Wednesday is certainly on track to get close to over 1 billion hours streamed in its first 28 days of release. Key reaching that landmark number will be keeping audiences interested when school and work are back in session, but if previous weeks have proved anything it's that Netflix viewers love to keep watching.

With numbers like that it is only a matter of time before Netflix hands out a renewal to Wednesday, and don't be surprised if it's for more than one season when it finally arrives.

Has Netflix renewed Wednesday?

Despite the huge premiere numbers for the ne TV series, Netlfix has not yet renewed the hit show Wednesday. Despite that not being the case however, the creatives behind the series certainly have plans for more episodes, even teasing in one interview that they have ideas for at least three more seasons of the spinoff. Series sowrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke to Variety about it before with Millar noting:

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."