House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Another Major Character Marriage

House of the Dragon has reached the point of midseason, and as revealed in the trailer for episode 6, the show will finally reach the long-awaited time jump that will see major characters recast, as the years of Targaryen rule press on into a new decade of playing the Game of Thrones. The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode teases many new developments in the show's story – new members of House Targaryen being born, others dying off, while new unions will apparently forge bold new factions of power in Westeros.

As you can see in the trailer, the next episode of House of the Dragon makes good on a small foreshadowing moment in Episode 5: Daemon Targaryen's courtship of Laena Velaryon!

In "We Light the Way" King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) marries Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), son of his ally Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). In true Game of Thornes fashion, the wedding festivities can't proceed without deep-seated tensions rising to the surface, power being chased in the midst of transition – and of course, some blood being spilled onto the floor.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) manages to literally dance his way through all three. In the case of the power Daemon is chasing, it comes in the form of admiring looks from Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). During the pre-wedding feast, Daemon practically stalks Laena onto the dance floor, where it's clear that the two have chemistry – if not romantic, then at least the shared shrewd nature for knowing how to advance themselves.

As the trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 6 clearly shows, Daemon and Laena indeed do end up together. Not only that, but from the brief teases we do get, it seems like Laena is just as focused on her and Daemon staking their claim as anyone else in this twisted family.

(Photo: HBO)

With Rhaenyra now bolstering her claim to the throne by marrying Laenor, both Daemon and Laena need whatever secondary power and position they can hold. Daemon and Lord Corlys forged a bond going to war against the Crabfeeder; that bond will become permanent through a marriage; both sides of that marriage would have direct lines of connection to the throne, plus there's also whatever inheritance Daemon stands to gain from the death of his first wife.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.