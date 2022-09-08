After fans pointed fingers at the latest episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, the network will correct a viral VFX error with an updated version on HBO Max. During Sunday's Episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel, titled "Second of His Name," some viewers pointed out King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had all five fingers on his left hand —despite the Targaryen king undergoing treatments to remove his rotting flesh. In one scene, Considine's character is shown wearing a green screen glove to digitally erase his missing fingers, which will be removed when an amended version of the episode hits HBO Max later this week.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms HBO is correcting the VFX error, with the revised version likely to stream before Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," premieres on September 11. See the House of the Dragon error captured in the tweet below.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

The green screen goof reminded some sharp-eyed viewers of a similar error in Game of Thrones' final season, where what appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup was in plain view of a shot of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). After that flub went viral, HBO issued a tongue-in-cheek response: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.'" The episode, "The Last of the Starks," was digitally corrected to make the Winterfell feast caffeine-free.

In House of the Dragon, Considine is King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings. Considine leads a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.