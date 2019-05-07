HBO Removes Misplaced Starbucks Coffee Cup from Game Of Thrones Episode

It seems a sweet source of caffeine has departed the Game of Thrones universe for good. After a public coffee snafu hit the HBO show’s final season, the network appears to have removed a wayward coffee cup which made its way into season eight.

In a recent report by Variety, attention was brought to HBO’s latest episode of Game of Thrones. The series hit up fans this past weekend with the release, but it prompted countless memes when fans spotted a misplaced cup of coffee in the episode resembling those sold by Starbucks. Now, it seems the gaff has been scrubbed out of the episode online.

As of today, versions of the episode streamed online via HBO Now and HBO GO are missing the coffee cup. Variety says a a rep for HBO didn’t immediately respond for comment, but screenshots from the edited episode have gone live sans coffee cup.

Just yesterday, HBO did address the issue after social media blew up the coffee cup’s spot.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” the network said in a statement.

For fans, this issue blew up so big given how odd its appearance was. It goes without saying that Starbucks does not exist in the Game of Thrones universe, so this other worldly drop is easy to poke fun at. However, some of the jabs have been too sharp, and Game of Thrones‘ art director did tell Variety the blip has been beaten to death.

“[The reaction has been] so blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”

Even though HBO is reportedly phasing out the episode’s slip, the legacy of Daenerys’ coffee cup will live on forever. Now, it is just a matter of time until Game of Thrones gets its own Starbuck drink… or all of Westeros folds in the coffee chain. Just one or the other…

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

