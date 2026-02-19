House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer Promises Rhaenyra Taking King’s Landing & Season 2’s Cut Battle

The trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 is finally here. The franchise’s focus has been elsewhere so far in 2026, with the ongoing release of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. But this year is the first with two different Game of Thrones shows releasing on HBO and HBO Max and, as AKOTSK approaches its season finale, attention turns to the original spinoff, and thus back to the Dance of the Dragons.

After two seasons that’ve been more build-up than action, the Targaryen civil war looks set to explode in House of the Dragon Season 3. There are major battles and shocking plot twists to come, some of which are teased in the trailer – check it out below:

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Reveals The Battle Of The Gullet, Queen Rhaenyra & More

There were several complaints with House of the Dragon Season 2, and while Season 3 may not fix all of this, it’s certainly addressing a few. One of the biggest was the lack of action in the sophomore outing: while we get a blistering dragon-on-dragon(s) fight at the midpoint, much of it was setup for payoffs that never arrived. That’s because Season 2 was condensed from 10 episodes to eight, with the Battle of the Gullet shifted to the beginning of Season 3 instead.

That’s a sequence that trailer goes particularly hard on: it’s one of the biggest naval conflicts in Westeros history, and the footage already looks pretty great. We see multiple ships, armies, and Jacaerys flying into the heat of things with his dragon, Vermax. Also present, in a change from the book, is Baela Targaryen and her dragon, Moondancer. Given its original positioning and focus in the teaser, it seems likely this will happen within the first episode or two of the third season.

Along with that, the other major focus is another story thread from Season 2: Rhaenyra taking King’s Landing. Alicent Hightower promised to open the city gates for her and, it’s clear the fallout from that is going to be a major driving force throughout the new episodes. Based on the footage, she doesn’t make good on that promise, likely because Aemond, now ruling as Prince Regent, stops her, but she does warn him that Rhaenyra will bring her dragons to the capital.

Other notable teases include Daeron Targaryen’s blue dragon, Tessarion, though we still haven’t had a look at Alicen’t youngest son himself yet, plus shots of other dragons such as Vhagar and Caraxes. There’s also hints of other battles, plus King Aegon’s new journey away from King’s Landing. Overall, it looks rather epic, which is exactly what you’d expect, and like it’ll finally deliver the Dance of the Dragons action on the scale we’ve been waiting for.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will debut in June 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

