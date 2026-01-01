House of the Dragon Season 3 Update Is Good News for Show’s 2026 Return on HBO

House of the Dragon Season 3 is coming in 2026, and HBO is helping fans start off the year right with some good news about the show’s return. House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal was recently doing a year-end wrap-up podcast, and he spoke on where things stand, not only with House of the Dragon Season 3, but also Season 4, which has already been confirmed.

When it comes to House of the Dragon Season 3, there is a lot that needs to be achieved. Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel series suffered from the dreaded “sophomore slump,” leaving many viewers underwhelmed, if not frustrated. It was not only a sharp downturn from the hype House of the Dragon Season 1 earned, but also a triggering reminder of just how fast Game of Thrones shows can go from great to hated. Now, it’s on House of the Dragon Season 3 to earn fans’ goodwill all over again.

House of the Dragon Showrunner Reveals Studio’s Early Reaction

When doing his The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of movie props podcast, Ryan Condal opened up about some early screenings of House of the Dragon that have taken place at HBO, and how the studio executives felt about what they’ve seen of the upcoming season. He addressed some planned reshoots on Season 3 early this year, indicating that the additional footage is not being shot out of desperation, but rather to tighten things up.

However, when it comes to HBO, “They’re very happy, which is always nice to hear,” Condal reported.

House of the Dragon Season 4 Is Already In Development

Ryan Condal also explained that even while reshoots on Season 3 may be taking place, work on House of the Dragon Season 4 is also underway. According to Condal, writing has begun “in earnest…a couple months ago…we’re making progress on, you know, kind of all fronts.”

It’s got to be more reassuring for fans to know that HBO and House of the Dragon‘s creators have a pre-plotted road for the series to travel down. That road is also becoming increasingly narrow and tricky: House of the Dragon is being joined by more Game of Thrones spinoffs, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2026, and a show about Aegon the Conqueror establishing House Targaryen as the ruling dynasty of Westeros is still in the wings of development. Both of those series will tackle points on the Targaryen timeline that both follow and precede House of the Dragon (respectively), which means the current series has to be precise (and concise) about how long it runs, and which history it covers.

