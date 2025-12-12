HBO Max Reveals Footage From 17 New & Returning 2026 TV Shows In Epic Trailer

We’re coming to the end of the year, and streaming services are excitedly teasing what they have to offer in 2026. Step forward HBO Max, with a stunning new trailer advertising no less than seventeen new and returning shows, even as the streaming service continues its international expansion.

HBO Max’s new trailer offers first looks at some of the most exciting upcoming series, including the DCU’s Lanterns, the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and so much more.

Here’s the full list of shows featured in the new HBO Max trailer:

The Pitt

Industry

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

DTF St. Louis

The Comeback

Rooster

Mel Brooks the 99 Year Old Man!

Untitled Larry David project

Euphoria

Half Man

Hacks

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

House of the Dragon

The Gilded Age

War

Dune: Prophecy

Lanterns

2026 Looks Like a Good Year for HBO Max

Image courtesy of HBO

It’s a great line-up, and HBO is teasing that further announcements – possibly more trailers – will be released throughout the day. The first look at Lanterns is particularly exciting, coming hot on the heels of yesterday’s Supergirl trailer. At the same time, it’s striking that these first shots avoid giving a glimpse of Green Lantern powers in action; these have been notoriously difficult to recreate in live-action, and we can’t wait to see whether Lanterns can match the tremendous Guy Gardener in Superman. Although HBO Max is noted for big-budget productions, the entire streaming industry is under pressure to reduce costs right now.

The DCU isn’t the only franchise set to expand in 2026, with a new Game of Thrones spinoff. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, set 90 years before the main saga. This promises to have a very different tone and style to House of the Dragon, which is also returning for a third season. Meanwhile, we also have a Big Bang spinoff in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Warner Bros. will no doubt be delighted at such a line-up, especially coming at a time when the future of the studio and streamer is being decided. Netflix is aiming to buy Warner Bros., including HBO Max, although there’s currently also a hostile bid from Paramount in the works. Given that’s the case, this HBO Max trailer is also a timely reminder of the streamer’s importance, the strength of its franchises, and the sheer quality of its productions.

