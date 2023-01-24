How I Met Your Father Fans Shocked by Neil Patrick Harris Cameo

How I Met Your Father fans were shocked to see Neil Patrick Harris roll up at the tail end of the most recent episode. That's right Barney Stinson was back in the picture for just a second. Hilary Duff's character is at an all-time low, or so she thinks. Her future self pulls the viewers out of the current moment into the future where she's on the phone with her mother hashing out some shocking news. Just then, Duff gets into a car crash, and who would pop out of the other car than old Barney himself. Still looking great and probably wondering how he was going to get his car fixed.

Now, the show had resisted a lot of the fan calls for these kind of moments in Season 1. But, in a conversation with TVLine, the co-creator of the series talked about finding its own voice when compared with the other show. "It takes a while, especially on a multi-cam show, to get to know the characters, the friend group and the vibe, and we wanted to make sure to give How I Met Your Father room to stand on its own two feet before we started bringing in bigger pieces from the expansive How I Met Your Mother universe," co-creator Isaac Aptaker said. "Towards the end of this season felt like the right time to dip our toes into the water and bring some of those beloved characters back."

screaming neil patrick harris on how i met your father, i missed barney so much pic.twitter.com/WkY8lXVo3n — ًs. / interest of love brainrot (@onizms) January 24, 2023

Were you surprised? Check out some of the joyous reaction down below!