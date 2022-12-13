Hilary Duff Announces How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere Date

How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff just announced when the show would begin Season 2. Fans can crowd into Hulu on January 24th to see more of the characters they love. It makes sense to bring the gang back for another round. Especially seeing how much people enjoyed Season 1. Duff is back like she never left in the sitcom and joined by a cast that absolutely managed to mimic the feel of How I Met Your Mother. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have to be thrilled with the fan response so far. They'll thrill all those viewers at home with 20 more episodes in this comforting world that they've created. Along for the ride alongside Duff are Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Francia Raisa. If you're looking to catch up before Season 2 gets rolling, all of Season 1 is available on Hulu. Check out Duff's post down below.

In a previous interview with TVLine, the co-creator talked about how the series found its footing. "It takes a while, especially on a multi-cam show, to get to know the characters, the friend group and the vibe, and we wanted to make sure to give How I Met Your Father room to stand on its own two feet before we started bringing in bigger pieces from the expansive How I Met Your Mother universe," co-creator Isaac Aptaker explained. "Towards the end of this season felt like the right time to dip our toes into the water and bring some of those beloved characters back."

Early in Season 1's development, the decision to pursue more episodes was made. Clearly, the studio realized that they had a hit on their hands and acted accordingly.

Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father's other co-creator, said that the creative team came up with that late Season 1 twist pretty early on, "We were really excited by the idea that something mysterious would be happening… and it felt really exciting to have that mystery involve [established] characters, as opposed to random people."

Here's how Hulu describes the sequel series, "In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran."

