Fear the Walking Dead is crossing over into The Walking Dead territory. "Madison's obviously struggling with whether or not she can seek redemption, whether or not she can give all these people at PADRE the gift of family, a place where they can be safe, the things she always wanted for her own children," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told ComicBook earlier this season about Madison Clark's mission to rebuild PADRE. "Daniel's trying to have a second chance with Luciana, and then obviously losing Charlie comes a big blow to him that it feels like the family he's building is in danger. We'll see that theme resonate as we get into Dwight, Sherry, and June's stories later in the season."

With Madison (Kim Dickens) M.I.A. after Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) chose to shoot herself rather than let her reveal PADRE's location to Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman), Sunday's "Sanctuary" episode of Fear the Walking Dead follows Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) back to their old haunt: The Sanctuary. Below, keep scrolling to learn when and where to watch the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and how to catch up on the first seven seasons.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date



Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9, "Sanctuary," premieres Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on AMC. The episode is available to stream now on AMC+.

What Time Is Fear the Walking Dead on AMC and AMC+?



New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere Sundays at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on AMC+, and 9/8c p.m. on the AMC channel until the two-episode series finale on November 19.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 Runtime

"Sanctuary" clocks in at 46 minutes and 45 seconds without commercials. On AMC, the episode is scheduled to air from 9:00 p.m. — 10:14 p.m.

How Many Episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8?



The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead consists of 12 episodes split into two six-episode blocks, and will conclude with the two-episode series finale on November 19.

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online Without Cable

Cord-cutters can stream Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly). New customers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial.

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can watch Fear the Walking Dead for free on the AMC website by signing in with your television provider, or by downloading the episodes (priced $2.99 for HD, $1.99 for SD per episode) on retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Where Is Fear the Walking Dead Streaming?

All eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are currently available to stream exclusively on AMC+. The first seven seasons left Hulu over the summer before eventually landing on Max for a limited time, but that deal expired on Halloween.

