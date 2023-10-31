Fear the Walking Dead, More AMC Shows Leaving Max on Halloween

Your Halloween candy won't be the only thing gone by the end of the night. Fear the Walking Dead and more AMC shows that have been available to stream on Max since September 1 are leaving the service formerly known as HBO Max tonight, October 31, which means you have until midnight to finish your Killing Eve or Fear the Walking Dead binges. In August, AMC Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery announced "AMC+ Picks on Max," a limited-time "programming pop-up" bringing seven AMC shows and more than 200 episodes to Max for 60 days. And time is almost up.

AMC content has been available to subscribers of Max's ad-supported and ad-free plans at no additional cost, but Max customers without an AMC+ subscription will have to pay for AMC's streaming service if they want to continue streaming shows like Fear the Walking Dead and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

AMC on Max: What's Leaving Max on October 31



The above shows can be accessed on AMC+, even after October 31. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly). Plans for Max start at $9.99/month with ads, $15.99/month for Ad-Free, or $19.99/month for Ultimate Ad-Free.

"AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said when announcing AMC's collaboration with Max. "This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months."

"Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household," said Meredith Gertler, Warner Bros. Discovery's EVP of global content strategy, planning and analysis. "The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering."

The first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead left Hulu in June, and AMC announced in July that all eight seasons of the Walking Dead spinoff were available to stream on AMC+. AMC+ is currently the only platform to stream Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season, which will air its last six episodes through the two-episode series finale on November 19.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.

