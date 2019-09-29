How To Watch SNL Premiere Online.

Summer is over and Saturday Night Live is back tonight as Season 45 kicks off. SNL returns on NBC Saturday at 11:30 p.m ET & 8:30 p.m. PT. A couple of changes are headed to the show this season as one familiar face that has come to be associated with SNL will not be there for the premiere. Leslie Jones won’t be there to inject her bright smile and emotional delivery as she decided to pursue other avenues after five seasons on the cast.

Fans can expect both a killer monologue tonight along with Eilish to hit a couple of tunes from her double-platinum effort When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? If you don’t have access to a TV, NBC has you covered with streaming. If you have cable, you can log in through https://www.nbc.com/live or https://www.nbc.com/apps. Hulu also has the option to watch for people subscribed to their Live TV service. If you have a normal Hulu account, the show will be available on-demand at a later date.

But, not to fear, there is some new blood joining the cast in Chloe Fineman and Bowen Young. Fans will also be seeing more of Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner as they were called up to become cast regulars. Two years of hard work has led to a major come up for that duo. Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Michael Che, and Colin Jost are all back for more laughs as well.

Woody Harrelson will be on hand for hosting duties in a return after five years away from Rockefeller Center. He’s hosted the show three times, including appearances in 1989, 1992, and 2014. This one is primed for a very strong outing. Most of that excitement might be due to Bilie Eilish’s place on the placard as musical guest. The Los Angeles native has been nothing short of a phenomenon with hits such as “bad guy” and “ocean eyes.”

NBC put out a promo video for the Season 45 premiere today featuring the pair. They seem to be playing off the bit as if they’ve switched bodies. The entire effect goes very well with Eilish’s status as a bit of a provocateur in the music world with some very intense visuals seemingly engineered to fly in the face of what people would expect from a young singer-songwriter.

