How to Watch the 2019 Emmy Awards

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Sunday, September 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Recorded from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, the 71st Emmy Awards will also be available to stream via the Fox website and the Fox app with a subscription. ComicBook.com‘s sister site, Entertainment Tonight, will also host a free stream offering live coverage of the red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The Emmys can also be streamed online via Hulu, Sling TV and Fubo TV, each offering free trials for new customers. Presenters at this year’s host-less Emmys include the cast of Game of Thrones, the cast of Veep, Ant-Man star Michael Douglas, Suicide Squad star Viola Davis, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya and Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow.

Nominees at this year’s Emmys include Avengers star Don Cheadle for Lead Actor in a Comedy for his role in Black Monday and Douglas for his role in The Kominsky Method. Other genre favorites up for awards include Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role in Fleabag, Black Panther star Sterling K. Brown for Lead Actor in a Drama for This is Us, and Marvel Studios’ The Eternals star Kit Harington in that same category for Game of Thrones. A complete list of nominees follows.

Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Veep” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Lead Actor in a Drama

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead Actress in a Drama

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Joey King, “The Act”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

TV Movie

“Bandersnatch,” (Netflix)

“Brexit,” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie,” (HBO)

“King Lear,” (Amazon)

“My Dinner with Hervé,” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Competition Program

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)