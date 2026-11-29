In the 1970s, there were two groundbreaking sci-fi TV shows that did a fine job of bridging the gap between the world of humans and bionic technology. The results included two fantastic super-powered heroes. At the time, audiences got to see the two characters share the screen several times, as the shows were actually part of the same fictional universe. However, even after both series ended, the adventures weren’t quite finished. On November 29, 1994, the two heroes reunited for one final television movie that probably appeased fans of both shows.

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The historical landmark movie was Bionic Ever After?, the third and final reunion movie featuring Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner as Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers, respectively. It reunited the characters for an adventure full of espionage, science fiction, and the couple’s long-overdue wedding. The movie finally provided some romantic resolution for the characters, but also left plenty of room for one more outing. And frankly, it’s too bad that one never happened. We did get reboots of The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman, but it was never the same.

Bionic Ever After? Brought Two Classic Sci-Fi Heroes Together One Last Time

Well, it had been a long time since anyone watching TV had seen the Six Million Dollar Man and Jaime Sommers regularly. Two TV series had already ended and been replaced by new ones: The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman had both gone off the air in 1978, but they’d both returned in 1987 for The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman. In 1989, there was a new bionic hero in Sandra Bullock’s Kate Mason in Bionic Showdown. The franchise hadn’t lost interest in its niche and strange little universe. But the third reunion movie would take a more downbeat turn.

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Originally airing on November 29, 1994, Bionic Ever After? saw the reunion of Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner, Richard Anderson, and Martin E. Brooks. This time, Steve and Jaime were finally ready to tie the knot after years of romantic turmoil. Of course, things could never be that simple. When a computer virus invades her bionic systems, Jaime’s abilities start to malfunction, while Steve gets sucked into a dangerous mission involving a hostage situation in the Bahamas. Just the sort of things you would expect these two to get up to, and since both of them are in peril, their long-promised wedding suddenly seems a lot less likely. Well, at least the Bionic Woman showed off her prowess once more.

Why Did Bionic Ever After? Truly Need Another Sequel?

The most interesting part about Bionic Ever After? is that it sort of puts the original characters to bed. Steve and Jaime do end up tying the knot after so many years of tiptoeing around one another. That’s a fitting ending for the couple that viewers had been following for quite a long time, through the original shows and reunion movies. Still, it makes you think about the couple’s future, since they’d been working as agents and encountering some serious villains for so long.

Sadly, Bionic Ever After? turned out to be the final reunion movie, with the original Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers making their last appearance together on the small screen. No fourth adventure, no more married life, and no more adventures for a universe that still had a lot to offer. Sadly, Bionic Ever After? would be the last outing for the duo that had delighted sci-fi fans for years. But even that in itself is a little disappointing because the premise still had a lot to offer. Bionic technology, secret agencies, and super-powered heroes all combined to make a very flexible franchise, and I was certain a follow-up would have seen a new set of bionic warriors with the original heroes back in business. Instead, Bionic Ever After? ended up being the final installment in a franchise that gave sci-fi lovers years of entertainment, and while it’s nice to see Steve and Jaime happy, I can’t help but wonder if they could have been sent on one more mission.

Do you remember watching this forgotten sci-fi movie? Would you have liked another sequel? Share your thoughts and memories in the comments!