Where to Watch The Walking Dead's Final Season Special

Before being laid to rest with The Walking Dead series finale, AMC reveals how the zombie drama came to life in The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season. The documentary special reflects on the series and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the expanded Season 11 of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its extended series finale titled "Rest in Peace." Featuring new interviews with the cast and crew, The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season is available to stream now on AMC+ and will be broadcast on AMC ahead of Sunday's penultimate episode of The Walking Dead.

Below, keep reading to find out all the ways to watch The Walking Dead tonight, the finale date, and how to watch without cable:

What Time Is The Walking Dead on Tonight?



The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season released early Sunday for subscribers on AMC+ and will air tonight at 7:54 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT on AMC, followed by Sunday's new "Family" episode of The Walking Dead at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

When Does the Final Episode of The Walking Dead Air?



The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace," premieres November 20th at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. on AMC and AMC+.

When Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 on AMC Plus?



The last episode of The Walking Dead will be available to watch on AMC+ at the same time it premieres on cable: November 20th at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. AMC+ subscribers won't be able to stream The Walking Dead finale early, but the episode will remain on the service for on-demand viewing following its live airing on AMC.

How Long Is the Series Finale of The Walking Dead?



The Walking Dead series finale has an extended runtime of 90 minutes on AMC. Without commercials, the episode will clock in at an expanded 59-65 minutes instead of the standard 42-minute runtime.

The Walking Dead Final Episodes Schedule

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th



The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season Special

4:54 pm PT / 7:54pm ET on AMC, streaming now on AMC+



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23, "Family"

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET on AMC, streaming now on AMC+



Talking Dead: Michael James Shaw, Cooper Andrews, and Executive Producer Denise Huth on "Family"

8:18pm PT / 11:18pm ET on AMC



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th



The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live Pre-Show

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest In Peace" Series Finale

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+

Talking Dead: "The Walking Dead Finale"

7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+



The Walking Dead Series Finale: "Rest In Peace" Back-to-Back Encores

9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, and again at 10:30pm PT / 1:30am ET on AMC

How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale for Free Without Cable

New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial to watch The Walking Dead series finale on AMC+; the subscription continues at $6.99 per month. The streaming service is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week. The Walking Dead series finale is streaming on AMC+ starting November 20th.

