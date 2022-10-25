Before The Walking Dead ends, the cast and crew will look back at the beginning. AMC Networks is set to air The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season, an hour-long retrospective revealing what went into making the show's expanded eleventh and final season. The special, which will be broadcast on AMC and stream on AMC+, is to be followed by the "Family" penultimate episode of the series — on Sunday, November 13th. One week later, the November 20th series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," will premiere simultaneously on AMC and AMC+ so fans can experience the end together.

AMC describes the making-of special: "Cast and crew reflect on the series and how they worked together to bring the show to its conclusion."

The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season is streaming on AMC+ and premieres on AMC at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 13th. The penultimate episode of the series, "Family," follows at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET, with a live episode of post-show Talking Dead to air immediately after a new Interview With the Vampire at 8:14 pm PT / 11:14 pm ET.

The network is commemorating the show's final episode with The Walking Dead series finale live event taking place November 20th in Los Angeles. Featuring an exclusive look at props, costumes, and star-studded red carpet arrivals from the TWD Finale Event, the celebration will be available to stream exclusively for AMC+ subscribers. The night will conclude with a live taping of a super-sized episode of Talking Dead, where special guests will join host Chris Hardwick for a look at the Walking Dead spinoff shows premiering in 2023.

There are just three episodes remaining for viewers who watch The Walking Dead on AMC+ and four episodes for cable viewers.

Season 11 Episode 21, "Outpost 22" (Streaming now on AMC+, airs October 30th on AMC)

(Streaming now on AMC+, airs October 30th on AMC) Season 11 Episode 22, "Faith" (Streaming October 30th on AMC+, airs November 6th on AMC)

(Streaming October 30th on AMC+, airs November 6th on AMC) Season 11 Episode 23, "Family" (Streaming November 6th on AMC+, airs November 13th on AMC)

(Streaming November 6th on AMC+, airs November 13th on AMC) The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season Special (November 13th on AMC+ and AMC)

(November 13th on AMC+ and AMC) Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest in Peace" Series Finale (November 20th on AMC+ and AMC)

The final episode of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, November 20th on AMC and AMC+. Unlike the first 23 episodes of Season 11, "Rest in Peace" will not stream early on AMC+.

