San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: How to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Panels
San Diego Comic-Con returns to life this weekend for a second edition of the online-only Comic-Con@Home, where the cast and crew of all three series from The Walking Dead Universe will present virtual events. AMC Networks will reveal first looks at new seasons of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, with Walking Dead creator and Skybound Entertainment co-founder Robert Kirkman (Invincible, Die!Die!Die!) hosting his own virtual panel during the free online event running July 23-25. Here's how to stream The Walking Dead panels during San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021:
Panel times and descriptions for all three series from The Walking Dead Universe are below. The panels will go live on the Comic-Con YouTube channel as they become available on Saturday, July 24, before premiering on AMC+ the day after their Comic-Con debut (excluding Kirkman's virtual Q&A and the streaming after-show with TWD executive producer Denise Huth).
Don’t miss the world premiere of our #SDCC trailer tomorrow during the #TWD panel tomorrow at 6pm EST.
Don't miss the world premiere of our #SDCC trailer tomorrow during the #TWD panel tomorrow at 6pm EST.
AMC Networks' virtual event ends with the premiere trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 1, the eight-episode first part of the Final Season Trilogy.
12 PM PT: ROBERT KIRKMAN @ HOME
Creator Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Die!Die!Die!) answers fan questions on his comic book titles, film and TV adaptations, and more!prevnext
1 PM PT: FEAR THE WALKING DEAD
Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming seventh season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista.
The panel will feature an exclusive first look at the new season. At the end of last season, Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. In the series’ new season, it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves -- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.prevnext
2 PM PT: THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND
The third series in the wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns to Comic-Con@Home to discuss the upcoming second season and share an exclusive first look, with a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), featuring chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt.
Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.prevnext
3 PM PT: THE WALKING DEAD
The Walking Dead panel will spotlight the 11th season, debuting August 22 on AMC, with the first installment of eight episodes kicking off the series’ massive 24-episode final season. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive Producer Angela Kang, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw as they answer fan questions, tease what’s coming next for some of our favorite characters, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11.
In the series’ new season, the carnage and devastation of the Whisperer War has left Alexandria a former shell of the home it once was, and its residents are struggling to refortify its walls and feed its increased population as survivors from the Kingdom and the Hilltop join their ranks. Meanwhile, part of the group is being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.prevnext
4 PM PT: TWD Universe After-Show with Denise Huth
We're keeping the #SDCC celebration going with a special #TWDUniverse After Show featuring #TWD's Executive Producer Denise M. Huth.
Share your thoughts and reactions about this year's #SDCC this Saturday at 7pm EST.
The Walking Dead executive producer Denise Huth will join TWD Universe on Twitch for a live-streamed after-show where fans can share their thoughts and reactions to San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021.prev