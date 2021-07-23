San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: How to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Panels

12 PM PT: ROBERT KIRKMAN @ HOME Creator Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Die!Die!Die!) answers fan questions on his comic book titles, film and TV adaptations, and more! prevnext

1 PM PT: FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series' upcoming seventh season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista. The panel will feature an exclusive first look at the new season. At the end of last season, Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. In the series' new season, it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves -- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

2 PM PT: THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND The third series in the wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns to Comic-Con@Home to discuss the upcoming second season and share an exclusive first look, with a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), featuring chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt. Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

3 PM PT: THE WALKING DEAD The Walking Dead panel will spotlight the 11th season, debuting August 22 on AMC, with the first installment of eight episodes kicking off the series' massive 24-episode final season. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive Producer Angela Kang, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw as they answer fan questions, tease what's coming next for some of our favorite characters, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11. In the series' new season, the carnage and devastation of the Whisperer War has left Alexandria a former shell of the home it once was, and its residents are struggling to refortify its walls and feed its increased population as survivors from the Kingdom and the Hilltop join their ranks. Meanwhile, part of the group is being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.