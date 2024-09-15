2024 Emmy Award Winners
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Award winners were announced Sunday night.
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will kick off at 8 PM ET tonight, Sunday, September 15. Comedians and father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the event. Tonight's event will likely see a windful of wins for the FX hit series Shogun, which pivoted from a mini-series to the Best Drama categories after the network opted to renew it for two additional seasons. Amazon Prime Video's Fallout also managed several nominations, including a few wins already during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This year's event also marks the first time without Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, or Succession up for the top Drama prize. One might think this would open up the playing field, but Shogun is a clear favorite and is poised to win almost everything after securing the most nominations.
On the comedy side, The Bear and Abbott Elementary will no doubt duke it out in the Comedy nominations after winning in years past. There are two potential wrinkles for Comedy though with the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm arriving as a potential a dark horse after decades of nominations. Only Murders in the Building is also a comedy series with multiple nominations (third most overall after Shogun and The Bear).
You can find the full list of nominees and winners below as they're announced.
This article will be updated.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- Three Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- The Bear
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Television Movie
- Mr. Monk's Last Case
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, "Hijack"
- Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edibiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary: "Party" – Randall Einhorn
- The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer
- The Bear: "Honeydew" – Ramy Youssef
- The Gentlemen: "Refined Aggression" – Guy Ritchie
- Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello
- The Ms. Pat Show: "I'm the Pappy" – Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- The Crown: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" – Stephen Daldry
- The Morning Show: "The Overview Effect" – Mimi Leder
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Hiro Murai
- Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Frederick E. O. Toye
- Slow Horses: "Strange Games" – Saul Metzstein
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: "Beat L.A." – Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer: "Episode 4" – Weronika Tofilska
- Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: "Pilot" – Gus Van Sant
- Lessons in Chemistry: "Poirot" – Millicent Shelton
- Ripley – Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country – Issa López
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary: "Career Day" – Quinta Brunson (ABC)
- The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo (FX)
- Girls5eva: "Orlando" – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means (Netflix)
- Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (Max)
- The Other Two: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)
- What We Do in the Shadows: "Pride Parade" – Jake Bender and Zach Dunn (FX)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- The Crown: "Ritz" – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare
- Fallout: "The End" – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
- Shōgun: "Anjin" – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks
- Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente
- Slow Horses: "Negotiating with Tigers" – Will Smith
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror: "Joan Is Awful" – Charlie Brooker
- Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers: "You're Wonderful" – Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley – Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country: "Part 6" – Issa López
