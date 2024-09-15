2024 Emmy Award Winners

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will kick off at 8 PM ET tonight, Sunday, September 15. Comedians and father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the event. Tonight's event will likely see a windful of wins for the FX hit series Shogun, which pivoted from a mini-series to the Best Drama categories after the network opted to renew it for two additional seasons. Amazon Prime Video's Fallout also managed several nominations, including a few wins already during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This year's event also marks the first time without Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, or Succession up for the top Drama prize. One might think this would open up the playing field, but Shogun is a clear favorite and is poised to win almost everything after securing the most nominations.

On the comedy side, The Bear and Abbott Elementary will no doubt duke it out in the Comedy nominations after winning in years past. There are two potential wrinkles for Comedy though with the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm arriving as a potential a dark horse after decades of nominations. Only Murders in the Building is also a comedy series with multiple nominations (third most overall after Shogun and The Bear).

You can find the full list of nominees and winners below as they're announced.

This article will be updated.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Three Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk's Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hanna Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: "Party" – Randall Einhorn

The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer

The Bear: "Honeydew" – Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen: "Refined Aggression" – Guy Ritchie

Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show: "I'm the Pappy" – Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" – Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show: "The Overview Effect" – Mimi Leder

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Hiro Murai

Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Frederick E. O. Toye

Slow Horses: "Strange Games" – Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: "Beat L.A." – Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer: "Episode 4" – Weronika Tofilska

Fargo: "The Tragedy of the Commons" – Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: "Pilot" – Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry: "Poirot" – Millicent Shelton

Ripley – Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country – Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: "Career Day" – Quinta Brunson (ABC)

The Bear: "Fishes" – Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo (FX)

Girls5eva: "Orlando" – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means (Netflix)

Hacks: "Bulletproof" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (Max)

The Other Two: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)

What We Do in the Shadows: "Pride Parade" – Jake Bender and Zach Dunn (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown: "Ritz" – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout: "The End" – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: "First Date" – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Shōgun: "Anjin" – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Shōgun: "Crimson Sky" – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

Slow Horses: "Negotiating with Tigers" – Will Smith

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie