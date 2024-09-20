Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored Games Include 'Mario Kart X'

With the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal expected -- based on rumors -- to be around the corner, the Internet is starting to dream what the launch and release window Nintendo Switch 2 games will be. To this end, games and series like Mario Kart, Super Mario, Animal Crossing, Star Fox, Donkey Kong, Xenoblade Chronicles, Pokemon, Jet Set Radio, Monster Hunter, and GTA are all being linked with a Switch 2 release.

To this end, below is every game rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, including ports of games already out and brand new games being built specifically for the console. Whether all these games and ports will actually end up being real, only time will tell.

Mario Kart X

According to rumors back from 2023, the next mainline Mario Kart game is in development and scheduled to release sometime in 2025, which is when the Switch 2 is expected to release. The rumor claims that "Nintendo are sparring absolutely no expensive with the game." To this end, it is apparently one of the most expensive games Nintendo has ever made.

New 3D Super Mario Game

A new 3D Super Mario game will launch alongside the Switch 2 just like Super Mario Odyssey did with the Switch, or at least that is what rumors claim. The game is said to look "absolutely jaw-dropping" and be open-world. To this end, this open-world is said to be 4x the size of every Super Mario Odyssey environment combined. Meanwhile, characters such as Donkey Kong, Luigi, Peach, Captain Toad, and Pauline are expected to appear.

New Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing fans will supposedly have no need to buy a Switch 2 until 2026, which is when Nintendo is said to be planning to release the next mainline Animal Crossing game. A rumor from March claims the game will be classic Animal Crossing, but with more multiplayer support, a setting featuring a large city complete with skyscrapers, and a new monetary system.

Other Rumored First-Party Nintendo Switch 2 Games:

Rumored Third-Party Nintendo Switch 2 Games