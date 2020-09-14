Hulu Releases First Teaser for Animaniacs Reboot

The most lovable weirdos on the entire Warner Bros. lot are set to make a TV comeback later this fall. The beloved Animaniacs animated series is getting the reboot treatment at Hulu, presented by the one and only Steven Spielberg. While the show doesn't arrive on the streaming service until November 20th, Hulu is spending the original Animaniacs anniversary giving folks a sneak peek at what's to come.

On Sunday, the 27th anniversary of the original series, Hulu released a behind-the-scenes teaser video from the reboot, showing some sketches of the new characters and the voice cast hard at work. You can take a look below.

🎉 HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIMANIACS! 🎉 To celebrate the 27th anniversary of the original series premiere, we're giving you a special behind-the-scenes look of your favorite voice cast at work. Stream brand new episodes of #Animaniacs on November 20th, only on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/CQSIQo1lq2 — Hulu (@hulu) September 13, 2020

"Happy Birthday Animaniacs," reads the tweet. "To celebrate the 27th anniversary of the original series premiere, we're giving you a special behind-the-scenes look of your favorite voice cast at work. Stream brand new Animaniacs on November 20th, only on Hulu."

As the teaser video shows, the original cast of the Animaniacs has returned for the new series. This includes Rob Paulsen, who voices both Yakko and Pinky, one half of the iconic duo Pinky and the Brain.

"Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back, and so are Pinky and the Brain," Rob Paulsen told ComicBook.com. "Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters, and I get why the producers do it. I totally get it. I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn't mean that the show's going to be a hit. You've got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they're celebrities or not."

"Hulu is willing to spend the money on it," he added. "As I said, I appreciate you letting me, giving the opportunity to say my piece. But trust me, nobody's going to be ... There will always be people who are going to be disappointed. But there was a man who was president, and a much greater human than I, who said, 'You can't please all the people all the time.' He said it in a much bigger context than I, but the same is true in showbiz, you know?"

Are you looking forward to the new version of Animaniacs? Let us know in the comments!