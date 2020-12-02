Hulu 99 Cents Per Month Cyber Monday Streaming Deal Ends Tonight

Disney-owned Hulu has brought back the best version of their Black Friday / Cyber Monday streaming deal for 2021, dropping the price of the Hulu ad-supported plan to only 99 cents per month for a full year, which is 86% off the standard $6.99 price tag for a total savings of $72. New subscribers and former subscribers that haven’t had an active account in the past month are eligible. You can take advantage of Hulu’s Cyber Monday streaming deal right here until 11:59pm PST (2:59am EST) tonight, November 29th. Note that over a dozen Amazon Prime Video channels are on a 99 cent Cyber Monday sale as well. You can get all of the details on that sale right here.

The 99 cents per month for a year deal is pretty amazing for access to Hulu’s entire library – which includes Family Guy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Snowfall, and The Bachelorette, films like Hulu Original Vacation Friends and Hulu Original series including Only Murders in The Building, Dopesick, The Great, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Note that this is the first time that Hulu has offered the 99 cents Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal since 2018. In the past two years the deal was set at $1.99 per month, so take advantage of this offer while you can. There’s no guarantee that it will be back in 2022. The fine print for the Hulu offer is as follows:

“Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.”