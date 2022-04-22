Hulu Users Report Widespread Outages, Other Streaming Services Also Experiencing Issues
Streaming subscribers have been experiencing a pretty frustrating evening on Thursday. Around the country, major streaming services have been dealing with outages, leaving movie and TV fans wondering exactly what is going on. Online, subscribers are bringing up issues with Apple TV+, HBO Max, and even Netflix, but it looks like Hulu is the service experiencing most of the problems. A lot of folks can't even log on to Hulu, as an error message meets them on the home page, keeping them from even attempting to watch something.
Not everybody is having an issue with every service, but there are some sizable outages throughout the United States on Wednesday. Outside of Hulu, Apple TV+ seems to be the most common. Some subscribers are finding that they can access purchased content on Apple TV but aren't able to view any Apple TV+ originals.
Of course, as soon as streaming outages began on Wednesday, subscribers from across the country flocked to Twitter to see if other people were having the same problems.
You can check out some of the reactions and issues below.
Hulu Down
twitter really is clutch for apps and websites not working cause the first thing i did was type “hulu down” in the search bar 😭— The Virgo Doll (@virgodollhouse) April 22, 2022
All Down
That’s why I’m here! Hulu, Apple TV+, HBO Max— all down for me. I haven’t tried Netflix yet. 🤔— Karin Lynn Bates (@karinlynnbates) April 22, 2022
Complaints
"is hulu down?" "idk let me check twitter"
*all of twitter complaining abt hulu being down*— guess who??????? (@riahsauce) April 22, 2022
Disappointing
Me right now with @hulu being down. #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/nQXLCGtgow— David Elliott (@cherokeespleen) April 22, 2022
No Content
Trying to finish Severance but can't because Apple TV+ isn't working. Won't let me play any content. Is it down for anyone else?— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 22, 2022
Apple Down
Apple TV+ is down…— Sylvan Prey-Harbaugh (@sylvan_ph) April 22, 2022
Manifestation
Watching WeCrashed and apple TV crashes. Hulu is also down.— Ariel German (@arielhq) April 22, 2022
Woah. Did I manifest it?
Can't Play Anything
@AppleSupport is Apple TV+ down? I checked and my subscription is active but it won’t let me play anything except first episodes like I’m not a subscriber— bird guy now (@dublveetee) April 22, 2022
No Play
Is HBO Max down or what?? All I keep seeing is "More episodes" but no play button 🫤— Orlando (@Universall_O) April 19, 2022
Still Down
@hbomax are you still down? pic.twitter.com/VgaCrUruXN— Mawyki (@twitt_erNobody) April 19, 2022